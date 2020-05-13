Lady Gaga, Madonna, U2, and most famous, victim of a hack, mass

Being famous can have its advantages, but part of the problem to be recognized is that many are interested in getting information that they prefer not to ventilate. Madonna, Lady Gaga, Bruce Springsteen, U2, Christina Aguilera, Mariah Carey and Nicki Minajamong others were victims of a cyber attack.

In this case, the hackers decided to go by the legal representatives of celebrities and steal information from the law firm of Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks, with headquarters in New York.

“We can confirm that we have been victims of a cyber-attack”, a representative of Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks, told the magazine Rolling Stone in a press release. “We have notified our customers and our staff. We have hired experts who specialize in this area, and we are working 24 hours to address these issues”.



Christina Aguilera was also the victim of a cyber attack. Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

According to Varietythe stolen material is a total of 756 gigabytes, which includes contracts, confidentiality agreements, telephone numbers, email addresses, and personal correspondence.

The celebrities affected by this are several: AC/DC, Barbra Streisand, Naomi Campbell, Maroon 5,Robert De Niro, Shay Mitchell, Sofia Vergara, the Osbournes (Ozzy, Sharon and Kelly), Rod Stewart, Sting, The Weeknd, Or2.

Also, Cam Newton, Bette Midler, Jessica Simpson, Priyanka Chopra, Idina Menzel, John Oliver, Run DMC and Facebook are in the list of the information that led to the hackers. Among the athletes are LeBron James and Mike Tyson.



Adam Levine of Maroon 5. The musical group was the victim of a cyber attack. Photo: Javier Torres/ AFP

The type of attack is known as ransomware. Has the goal of extorting money from the affected people and to threaten them with to publish the information obtained in exchange for a large sum of money to ensure his silence.

According to Varietythe group REvil, also known as Sodinokibi, could be behind all this. Last week, he published in the deep web part of the contract Madonna signed with Live Nation for the tour, Madame X, which was suspended by the coronavirus.

This is not the first time that REvil done something like that. A few years ago, companies like Brooks International and Travelex (had to pay over two million dollars in bitcoins to retrieve your information) were also attacked. It is unknown, for the moment, the legal actions and virtual security that will take at Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks to protect their customers.

WD