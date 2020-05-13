Kylie Jenner recreated the moment the most uncomfortable of Kris and Kendall on KUWTK

Kylie Jenner has a new hobby thanks to the quarantine, and we are also grateful because it has kept us entertained for the day. The beauty mogul is doing lip sync of the old scenes Keeping Up With the Kardashians to mock with love and much grace of her sisters and her mom.

The star of the reality show has been sharing during the last hours of new scenes, in his account of Instagram, of TitkTok and Snapchat. Until now, our favorite is the one that appears in imitation of Kris and her friend Anastasia Karanikolaou to Kendall. In the scene, the model says to his mom “you have nice genes,” (you’re cute genes), but the compliment is very confusing to the momager who, instead of understanding “genes” means “jeans”.

In the photo caption of the video Kylie wrote: “you’re cute jeans”

If all that wasn’t enough, Kylie Jenner just shared a video in which he shows a compilation of all the scenes that she and Anastasia have been recreated.

Anastasia takes a few days living with Kylie during the quarantine and since then have been in charge of keeping all their followers entertained. In fact, he is teaching to dance sexy to Kylie and agree with the testing, their lessons are paying off.

@kyliejennerlearned this dance 5 minutes ago @stassiebaby I VIBEZ – DaBaby

So if sometimes you don’t know you see in social networking I recommend that you give follow Kylie on TikTok because everything seems to indicate that very soon will be the queen of the platform.