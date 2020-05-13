Kylie Jenner mimics perfectly her mother Kris in a hilarious video

Kylie Jenner has not lost time during the quarantine, to entertain, and tease out a little of his family. The youngest of the clan Kardashian took to her mother Kris Jenner in a way it’s almost perfect.

The founder of Kylie Cosmetics shared a funny clip in his account of TikTok and Instagram over the weekend, recreating one of the episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians between his mother and his sister, Kris and Kendall Jenner.

“Those are cute jeans,” says Kylie, dressed in a leather jacket black and a wig black, pretending to be his mother. “You’re jeans cute”, said Stassie, a friend of Kylie who is dressed in a white blouse and a jean at a great height, by pretending to be Kendall Jenner. “Are these mine?” he joked Kylie as a confused Kris.

Kylie Jenner he also shared a sultry video where we applied one of his lotions on your body in a tiny bikini. “It’s hot out here”, subtituló the video clip before you label their line of the same name for the care of the skin.

He has also published some videos and photos together to Stormi, passing the time playing and always smiling, a duo, mother and daughter, very connected.

