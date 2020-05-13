Kris Jenner predicts which of its daughters will be the next to have a baby

Kris Jenner shared their feedback on who they think will come up next grandchild.

Is there another baby on the way in the family Kardashian?

Although none of the brothers famous has made any kind of announcement, Kris Jenner, has some ideas about who could expand the family.

In an appearance on the show of Ellen DeGeneres, the famous matriarch played with the comedian “Keeping Up With the Blank”.

In the game, Kris had to complete a phrase such as “When I call ____, never responds”, to which she replied: “Kylie [Jenner]”. Also had other questions, more juicy, in particular: “My next grandchild will come from ____”.