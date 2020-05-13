Kris Jenner has revealed why she pulled Kendall and Kylie Jenner school

Your browser does not support iframes.

The matriarch of the popular clan Kardashian, Kris Jennerhe confessed the reason that the orilló to pull you out of school to their daughters, minors, Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

In the beginning, Kris had the firm intention that their daughters do their “normal” life, however, realized that the be stars of the small screen, it would not, therefore, admitted that he had to modify the way of teaching that they had their daughters when they were small.

First, the celebrities attended Sierra Canyon School in California, but her mom decided that it would be best to go and enroll in New Education Group, an education agency in the home, based in Los Angeles, so that they could get their diplomas while they were building their professional careers.

The progenitor of 63 years, revealed the reason: “We were playing poorly in school due to constantly missing classes, as the regular school day of 8 to.m. to 4 p. m. it conflicted with their careers. The girls were also not able to be completely creative in the environment in the typical school, which remained disinterested,” said Kris in a press release of Novell Education.

“Kendall and Kylie not only were able to choose the courses they wanted, but also created a schedule that fit their busy lifestyles. Novel Education Group allowed them to graduate from high school and develop a successful career at the same time”, he added.

However, having abandoned the traditional school worked for Kylie, and she herself has expressed, but also agreed how difficult it was to be educated at home in an episode of “Life of Kylie”.

The young entrepreneur revealed that there had friendship with all your high school friends in the social networks, because looking at all your photos of graduation was too difficult for her. “It really made me sad,” he said.

At the conclusion of their studies, in 2015, revealed that her intention, at the moment, was not to continue studying. “I have done everything possible to prepare myself for the university, so if you would like to in the future, it could go at any time. But I do not plan to go soon,” he told the magazine Interview2015.

On the other hand, Kendall, who supposedly graduated a year before, but it gave the news until 2015 at the graduation of his younger sister, made a comment that not to many it seemed nice, but left to see the sincerity of the model.

“You talk to people and they say that the reason they were at the university was to get a job, but I already have a job, so …”, said the supermodel magazine Vogue.

To not continue their studies in the university and to give weight to their professional careers, the stars of the small screen, they have gained success very rewarding.

On the one hand, Kendall to 23-year-old can boast of being one of the most sought after models in the modelling industry, as she has been working for major companies such as in the catwalk of Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show next to Candice Swanepoel, Lily Aldridge and Josephine Skriver.

While his sister, 22-year-old launched her line of makeup Kylie Cosmetics, formerly known as Kylie Lip Kit, in 2015, and was recently named the multi-million dollar world’s youngest magazine Forbes.

There is No doubt that the successful careers of these stars is due in large part to the unconditional support he had from his mother, who, thanks to his intuition, enabled from an early age to give weight to what really would make them happy.

