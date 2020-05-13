Karol G, and Christina Aguilera shine at the premiere of ‘The Addams Family’

The singers latina Karol G and Christina Aguilera shone on October 6, 2019 at the world premiere in Los Angeles (U.S.) of ‘The Addams Family’the new animated film that retrieves one of the families much more sinister and fun film.

Theaters Westfield Century City in the californian city hosted the first screening of this animated film which will hit the big screen officially on Friday 11 October 2019.

Karol G captivated the attention of photographers on the red carpet with a colorful set consisting of a jacket or low-necked of color blue celeste and some pants and boots of color black.

The colombian artist is part of the soundtrack of ‘The Addams Family’ with the theme My Family, which is accompanied by Migos, Snoop Dogg and Rock Mafia.

For its part, Christina Aguilera paid tribute to Morticia Addams with a long and elegant black dress, which contrasted with his blonde hair and that was finished off with a large pendant is also black. Aguilera left also its mark on the soundtrack of this film thanks to the song Haunted Heart.

Also went through the red carpet, the actress Latin Aimee Garcia, who lent his voice to the character of Denise in the original version of ‘The Addams Family’.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w2hFqOuH50c(/embed)

Video: Youtube Account: Trailers In Spanish



The margin of the top hispanic stars to join, the premiere of ‘The Addams Family’ told with figures of Hollywood as Charlize Theron, Chloe Grace Moretz, Snoop Dogg or Finn Wolfhard, all of them members of the cast doubled up on English this tape animated.

Directed by the filmmakers Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan‘The Addams Family’ returns to theaters, in a very few weeks that are celebrated throughout the world Halloween, to the unique, dark and funny Addams family with unforgettable characters such as Gomez, Morticia, Wednesday or Pugsley.

On this occasion, the Addams must do everything possible to fit in and adapt as they can to a neighborhood very normal in which their peculiar customs and way of being do not pass anything unnoticed.