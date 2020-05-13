Juanita Vanoy: the enigmatic ex-wife of Michael Jordan that was not invited to ‘The last dance’ | Celebrities, Vips

In the absence of live sports and new releases in the cinema, during the weeks of confinement a premiere has managed to combine better than any other the sensations that both industries arouse in their viewers. The last dance (The last dance)the documentary on Netflix that tells the last year of the dynasty of the Chicago Bulls in the NBA, and the bulk of the race of your figure par excellence, Michael Jordan, has become a global success, arousing the interest of the lovers of basketball as those who are intrigued only by his inquiry into the more intimate aspects of the multi-faceted star. However, in the exuberant collection of the testimonies of the key people around Jordan until that 1998, there is an absence that resonates due to its relevance to the understanding of the character: the woman with whom the athlete was married 17 years, Juanita Vanoy. This is the story of the only one that has not been invited to the last dance of Michael Jordan.

In 1985, a young Michael Jordan fresh out of college played its first year as a professional in the city of Chicago. Juanita, the fifth of six sisters from a humble family in the south of the city, I was working at that time as a lender at a bank. “Hardworking” and “ambitious” are some of the adjectives that the journalists defined this twenty-year-old who, according to his close circle, he never forgot where he came from. His first encounter with the future star overall would take place in a restaurant of the city, at a dinner with mutual friends, and they soon begin an affair. Despite the fact that Jordan proposed marriage on several occasions, it would not be until 1989 when they passed by the altar in a wedding, more worthy of the plot of a comedy film-a star of the sport: in a Vegas chapel at half past three in the morning. Both wore jeans.

Before that, the couple had already gone through a major conflict in their relationship. A year before, Juanita, five months pregnant, was forced to hire an attorney to require the athlete to admit the paternity of the child she was expectingafter evading any kind of collaboration. The star of the Bulls ended up recognizing a few weeks after Jeffrey, that would be the first of their three children with her. Marcus followed him in 1990, and Jasmine, two years later. During the years they were together, Juanita became a figure almost inscrutable to the press, displaying a zeal for the privacy that has accompanied our days. According to admit the own athlete, she served as “the most strict of the relationship”, in charge of putting space between Jordan and his fans. Juanita took a second plane in the moments of glory to her husband and to play a greater role in the low points of the basketball player: in your prompt removal of the tracks or when he was cornered in the media for his alleged addiction to gambling and betting. “Anyone who knows Jane will tell you that it never was intimidated by Michael, never blinded by the money and the fame of the legendary player,” wrote Lois Romano in 2002 in the Chicago Tribune.

In a documentary that tries to shed light on the life, work, shadows, and miracles of Michael Jordan, it is surprising that his lady friend for more than three decades, not only has not provided his testimony of the facts, but that just appears in a couple of planes. Yes they do, in contrast, the mother of Michael, his brother (the tragic fate of the father is another of the key points of the series) and even ex-partners of other players in the team. “I’ve always heard experienced journalists to say that Juanita was the wise owl on the shoulder of Jordan that prevented this show its worst face. Why is he not in the film?, do not a single mention? It is curious,” is question on Twitter the journalist Dave Zirin. Although it is speculated that the player could have vetoed his ex or even his silence historic is derived from any clause in your divorce, the director of The last dance Jason Heir has claimed the responsibility of the laguna deliberate in the story in a talk in The Athletic: “I was not interested in the opinion or their wives or their children. We had the narrators that we wanted and I think that we have told the story from all points of view”. However, as demonstrated by a publication on social networks of Marcus Jordan, the descendants were interviewed by Heir and have even asked that “casting tapes” of your conversation with him.

Juanita presented the papers for the divorce in 2002, citing irreconcilable differences, although for years the media had been echoed in various infidelities of the player. The separation was formalized in 2006, in common agreement and in a friendly manner, after 17 years married. Came to an agreement of amount to record, the more expensive of the history up to that point and through which the player undertook to pay to his ex-wife close to $ 168 million of the time. Michael Jordan would marry a year later with his current wife, the model cubana Yvette Prieto, with whom he had two other shoots, and that also does not appear in any time series from Netflix.

After having boasted of performing more than a hundred interviews to illustrate the ten episodes that make up the eulogy, the words of the director have not convinced the spectators. After the issuance of each chapter, on Twitter repeating the same question: where is Juanita? “If you don’t want your ex-wife in the documentary: why do we have to his mother?, why the father is a central figure? What they are, because the family matters, living with them, are the other side of these stars,” argues the journalist Damon Amendolara on CBS Radio, which qualifies the absence as a “huge vacuum” in the content. “What is important to interview Carmen Electra because it was the girlfriend of Dennis Rodman and not to the wife of Michael Jordan, a witness to the growth of the most famous person in all the world? Let’s be honest, it does not form part of The last dance to protect Michael. Or she would not do it, or Michael did not want him to do. Is a significant gap. There is No doubt”.

Juanita has received through the years offers dizzying to participate in different reality shows television and publish biographies telling the more intimate aspects of their relationship with the athlete and most famous of history, rejecting every one of them. Your day-to-day current is all an enigma, although in Chicago Business he stated that he dedicated the greater part of his time to his art collection –composed in its majority by works of african american artists, to practice yoga and to travel through Europe. While his three children have been granted numerous interviews to the media on the occasion of the launch of The last danceJuanita, we do not know whether by a contractual matter or of his own volition, continues to maintain silence. In spite of everything, the firstborn of the couple, Jeffrey, current director of the area of innovation in the digital signature Jordan Brand, has wanted to vindicate the fundamental role of his mother in the family and in your personal growth. “Despite the fact that we had so many lights and so much publicity about us, she made sure that we saw our family, that visiting the neighborhood south of Chicago and that us to become individuals of success, not only in the children lucky Michael Jordan”.