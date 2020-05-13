“Ju-On: Origins”: The series prequel Grudge on Netfix already have the first trailer

The series is based on the real events that inspired the franchise of horror. Photo: Netflix

After its release in 2000, “Ju-On” gave as a result one of the franchises of horror japanese most successful of the last twenty years.

His world-wide fame would be extended after the remake american premiered in 2004, which was led by Sarah Michelle Gellar, which was attended by the director of the original tape Takashi Shimizu.

After several sequels, remakes and a reboot premiered in 2019, Netflix bet with the format of the series to adapt the real events that inspired Shimizu to create your story.

Directed by Sho Miyakethe series narrate the events of the supernatural that occurred nearly forty years ago. Will the people that inhabit that house to escape her curse?

With names of actors of great stature in Japan as they are Andoshiyoshi Arakawa, Yuina Kuroshima, Ririka, Koki Osamura and Tokio Emotothe series has been scheduled to premiere in Netflix the day July 3, 2020.