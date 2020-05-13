Joss Whedon announces a new version of “Buffy, the vampire slayer”

The director of “Avengers” (2012) and “Justice League” Joss Whedon announced that he is preparing a new version of its popular series “Buffy, the cazavampiro “which starred Sarah Michelle Gellar in the late 90s.

According to “The Hollywood Reporter”, 20th Century Fox Television take the reins of this new television project in the who Monica Breen will be the showrunner (maximum responsible of a series).

Whedon will be executive producer of this series and has already been working with Breen in the script. In addition, announced that they are in search of an actress african-american to star in this fiction.

“Buffy the cazavampiro“narrated throughout seven seasons of the adventures of a young vampire slayer. This featured the participation of Alyson Hannigan, David Boreanaz or Seth Green, who accompanied Sarah Michelle Gellar in the cast.

The new version of this fiction is not the only project that handles Whedon to the small screen, because last week it was learned that it is preparing a series of science-fiction, “The Nevers” for the string HBO.

The credits of Whedon on tv, which include shows like “Firefly” or “Marvel’s Agents of S. H. I. E. L. D.”. As a film director has been highlighted by the movies “The Avengers“(2012) and “Avengers: Age of Ultron“(2015), belonging to the Movie universe of Marvel.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XWRqXdip8JU(/embed)

His last work behind the cameras consisted in conclusion of the filming of “Justice League“(2017), after that its director, Zack Snyder, resigned the post after the suicide of their daughter Autumn.

In addition, Whedon got a nomination Oscar for being one of the writers of the tape-animated “Toy Story” (1995). EFE