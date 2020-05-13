Jennifer Aniston goes viral to use this universal sign of contempt

Aniston has shared with her 33 million followers a moment of desperación

May 10, 2020 · 03:00 pm

The well-known american actress Jennifer Anistonalways remembered by his character in the popular television series of the nineties “Friends“, is back in the news this week but for reasons which are contrary to his talent.

Anistonwhose beauty and friendliness has earned the love of millions of fans around the world, has shared with her 33 million followers on Instagram a moment of desperación.

Aniston published on your account in this social network a retro photo, in which she appears sitting on the outside of a restaurant doing the universal signal of contempt for a group of paparazzi.

The image accompanied by the following message: “Wanted to Cov…you Can kindly go to the wed…Thanks. Goodbye“, reached more than 6 million like on the part of those who feel identified with his anger.

One of the first personalities in the echo of his discomfort for the situation in the world was his companion in the cast of “Friends”, Lisa Kudrow, who was joined by Oprah Winfrey, Ashley Benson, Julianne Moore, Michelle Pfeiffer, Zoey Deutch, and many other famous more.