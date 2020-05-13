It’the new mutants’ (The New Mutants) already has a new release date!

Finally, Disney set up a new date for its arrival in cinemas.

We know that it seems a joke in bad taste, the number of times that The new mutants has changed its release date.

The last time the tape directed by Josh Boone delayed his arrival to the cinema, it was with the recent pandemic by COVID-19, which led to Disney, current owner of the project, to decide that it would be released in April of this year, although he had not given a new date to the tape.

Through the Twitter account of The new mutants, it is reported that this has had the new release date the day August 28,although at the moment it seems that this date will apply only to the complex of the USA, so we will have to wait for news to Mexico and other parts of Latin america.

The new mutants it was filmed originally in 2017, when Fox he was still the owner of the rights of the characters Marvel and in that time, he was scheduled to premiere in April of 2018. However, that was not the case and it was decided to move it to February 2019, and then until August of the same year. After the purchase of the studio by Disneythe date changed again and it was established last April, but as mentioned above, the health crisis caused a further delay.

The new mutants it promises to put a little bit of horror in the cinema of superheroes. It is starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, Henry Behind, Blu Hunt, Alice Braga and Rosario Dawson.

I like this: I like Loading…

Related