It fans thankful! Shakira showed off her amazing performance in a special Disney

Shakira has a broad base of fans around the world. However, many fans of the artist were not able to follow one of the few presentations that he made in the quarantine. Is that he took part in a special Disney that was issued by the ABC network in the united States and only their fans who reside in the north american country were able to enjoy this version.

For this reason, the singer who was born in Barranquilla, decided to share their performance through its account of Instagram . “Do not miss the participation last night of Shak in the #DisneyFamilySingalong ABC where she sang Try Everything from Zootopia!”, he wrote in his profile with the video of her performance in this special that generated high levels of audience in the united States during the day Sunday.

In this way, the colombian artist recalled one of the few papers that he had in the film, in which industry does not have a strong presence as some of his colleagues. Is that in 2016, was asked to participate in “Zootopia” a Disney movie that gave voice to ‘Gazelle’, who in fiction, was an artist with similar characteristics to yours and was one of the great promoters of the film.

What is certain is that in the Disney Family Sinalongthe colombian artist was accompanied by other major figures. Chloe x Halle, Billy Eichner, Josh Gad, Donald Glover, Halsey, Derek Hough, Juliane Hough, Indina Mezel, Keke Palmer, Ben Plath, Seth Rogen and Rebel Wilson were the singers, and public figures who participated in this special that aired on one of the large television networks of the united States and is preparing for the third edition of this special.

In the first special of this edition participated the great figures that have passed through the company. Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Alan Menken, Elle Fanning, Josh Groban, Darren Criss, Tori Kelly and Marcus Scribner were the first participants of this show which highlighted the fact Shakira that could become a part of the third installment of this special.