Ireland Baldwin receives a death threat on Twitter

Showbiz • 23 May 2016 – 12:01 PM

The daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, Ireland Baldwin (20), has publicly denounced the harassment they are suffering in the social networks of certain internet users have been sending messages to critical and offensive and, most recently, a death threat that included her phone number and her address.

“Someone just send me an email with my phone number and my home address saying that he will put a bomb… did You not say something about it?” wrote the model in her Twitter account today, Monday, before adding: “This is it. I’m not going to tolerate that no one I threaten you or me to harass”.

Although Ireland has not made clear what has been the trigger for the harassment that you are suffering on Twitter, the worrying situation in which it is located could have been unleashed in the wake of a photograph of a poster of Justin Bieber posted on Twitter by her cousin, the model Hailey Baldwin (19), of whom it was rumored that maintained a sentimental relationship with the singer.

That photo gave rise to the followers of Justin who still have hope of being able to reconcile with Selena Gomez began to attack Hailey, to which Ireland refused to sit idly by and decided to go out in his defense on the social networks.

“If you really want both to someone (Justin Bieber), why don’t you try to gladden you for him or look up to him instead of insulting other people?”, wondering Ireland on Twitter to the ‘haters’ of her cousin, explaining that she did not want to enter into no controversy, but only to denounce the harassment faced by many young celebrities.

“Let me explain it for those ‘intellectuals’ who have trouble to understand me. There goes one more time: I’m not interested in anything that happens in the industry, of truth, not the dramas or anything like that. I’m happy staying on the sidelines, but do not tolerate harassment of or by a moment”, he added.

Ireland is the latest young celebrity who has received death threats. The singer Taylor Swift and the models Cara Delevingne and Gigi Hadid have also been targeted recently, several messages threatening a Twitter user who claimed to be ready to end their lives, a situation that is already being investigated by the police.