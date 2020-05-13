Instagram: Camila Mendes’s birthday and we celebrate by remembering his best looks | Fashion | Outfits | Trends | Camila Mendes | Riverdale | Fashion-and-beauty

The beloved actress of the series ‘Riverdale’, Camila Mendes celebrates 25 years and we have therefore decided to recall some of their best outfits and moments fashion.

Print trendy:

The actress of the series Netflix was seen strolling wearing a print dress (appears to be print of zebra), with details pink, which combined with your makeup and purse.

Yellow with flights:

For the premiere of the film ‘the Sun Is Also A Star’, Camila Mendes had no better idea than to wear a yellow dress of the signature Prabal Gurungthat go according to the colors of this star.

Gala night:

Camila Mendes opted for a gown with effect glossy finish for a touch of glamour in an all-night event.

Pretty in pink:

The actress wore a dress of tulle pink (a very popular material this year) along with a headband thick of the same color to complete your look of the cover for the magazine Teen Vogue. We can only say, that this outfit screams ‘trend’.

White bohemian:

The actress wore a look all bohemian chic that succeeded thanks to a white dress with tights with designs square.

Stamping:

Camila Mendes highlighted her figure in this dress of red satin with floral prints dark for the party Vanity Fair.

We wish you a very happy birthday to the talented actress!