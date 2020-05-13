Image of Evangeline Lilly with her costume in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’

The film Marvel’s ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ is still in full break-in. Now we can see the protagonist with his suit.

‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ it is the second installment of the movie ‘Ant-Man’ (2015). In the first installment we were left with the desire to see the character of Evangeline Lilly called the Hope van Dyne with his suit. But in this second installment will be different. As we can see in the image that I leave below you can see the Wasp, though it’s still missing the wings.

Synopsis official ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’: The movie Universe of Marvel has a new chapter. The protagonists are the heroes with the amazing ability of shrinking: Ant-Man and the Wasp. After ‘Captain America: Civil War’, Scott Lang (Rudd) is facing the consequences of their choices such as superhero and father. As he strives to balance his family life with his responsibilities as Ant-Man, allied with Hope van Dyne (Lilly) and Dr. Hank Pym (Douglas) on a new urgent mission. Scott must return to get the costume and learn how to fight with the wasp as a team. First of all, to discover the secrets of your past.

In the movie, will look for the Wasp original.

But now the costume of Wasp to take Evangeline Lilly, already existed before another person as the Wasp. It is his mother that was lost in the subatomic world. Something that Ant-Man was able to survive. So now they will have the ability to rescue her.

Still don’t know how to fit this film in chronological order. Already to be released after ‘Avengers: Infinity War’. But can the events that we see are before that and they go behind ‘Captain America: Civil War’. Since after the war of the infinite can be that the Earth may no longer be the same. So a mission on a small scale would not make much sense. Especially while you are in the middle of a big battle against Thanos.