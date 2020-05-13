“I would love the music of the season 4 out ‘Sweeney Todd'”

The fourth season of ‘Riverdale’ has many pending issues to resolve and we are confident that other mysteries will see the light in the delivery. Even so, we’re going to have to wait to see how it evolves the story, starring the four teenage most challenging and surprising of all Riverdale: Betty, Archie, Jughead and Veronica.

Camila Mendes is Veronica in ‘Riverdale’

It premiered on October 10, 2019 at Movistar+, the fourth batch of episodes of ‘Riverdale’ has in its cast with actors like Lili Reinhart, K. J. Apa, Cole Sprouse and Camila Mendes. And this last did not want to lose the opportunity to tell us how it will be for Veronica the season, in addition to reveal some of the conflicts it will face the girl mafia, and a dancer.

Find a emotional stability with Archie, create a special bond with Jughead and appease a revenge pending his father will be some of the most important issues that Veronica dealt with in the fourth season. Moreover, Mendes revealed how he would like to see the guys from ‘Riverdale’ before entering the university, as well as the music that you love to do at some point.

What can you expect to Veronica Lodge in the fourth season of ‘Riverdale’?

In the fourth season, the main focus of Veronica Lodge includes applications to the university, but also is dealing with the repercussions of the revenge of his father. I can not give more details about that part of the story, but that’s going to be hard for her.

There will be a conflict between Veronica and her parents

How would you describe the relationship of Veronica with her parents in the fourth season?

The two parents of Veronica are in prison. Got to Hiram at the prison, so that I wanted him to be there. I don’t think that she would like his mother to be there, but Hiram want revenge, and definitely is causing hell in your life. He is reacting badly to the fact that she put it there. For that reason, there will definitely be a conflict between Veronica and her parents.

Who cares to Veronica in the absence of their parents?

Smithers is his legal guardian but the house is not monitored, which means that anyone can come. She can do whatever she wants. Sleepovers, everything.

What your audience will see how the Veronica fight against the everyday life without any rule of their parents? Basically it is taking care of itself…

I feel that Veronica has always been very independent. She has always been taking care of herself, so I don’t think that really changes this season. The focus of the season seems to be the fact that we are all dipping in the last year and there will be more of the four protagonists together: Veronica, Betty, Jughead, and Archie. We’ll also see more stories of Kevin and Reggie. I think that we are going to explore more the dynamic between the characters this season because it is our last year at the institute. I think we’re really going to savor the essence of the institute before it disappears. We live in this adolescent stage before it is finished.

Veronica and her mother in ‘Riverdale’

Veronica is a city girl to the marrow. How will take during the fourth season to be in this institute?

At this point, Veronica has become accustomed to the style of life of Riverdale. I think that it has always found charming and picturesque, so I don’t think that to feel that they’re above that or that it is too good for that. She will go to parties of your friends. To be honest, I think that the most important of the history of Veronica in this season will be the college applications. She is very focused on her future. Probably more than the other characters at this time. Jughead also, because it’s going to a high school.

What’s new at Riverdale High School in the fourth season?

There will be a new director in Riverdale this season. I think that Mr. Weatherbee is on the farm, so that Mr. Honey comes to the institute and it’s going to be very strict. Is trying to reform the centre, instilling a lot of rules. So Veronica is going to face him at some point. I believe that all students will.

It would be really annoying if Veronica and Archie have had more ups and downs in the fourth season

In the third season, Veronica and Archie went through many ups and downs. How solid will be your relationship in the fourth season?

Only I know what happens in the first two episodes, but until now they are strengthening. Is pretty solid by now. I feel that after all of the turmoil that happened in the third season, it would be really annoying if they had more of that in the fourth season. The viewers would say: “Let’s go, boys. Simply decide”. It would be really nice to see more stable this season.

Archie and Veronica in ‘Riverdale’

Veronica has always been an activist and a rebel. Why is fighting in the fourth season?

Veronica is a rebel, with total security. What is your cause this holiday season? In reality I don’t know how to answer that. We have not shot too much at this time. The first episode is a great homage to Luke Perry, and Fred Andrews. It comes to honoring Luke and Fred, so that is very focused on the story of Archie and in that we all join together. Nothing from that episode really sets in motion something that will happen in the story during the rest of the season. We’ll have to wait and see.

I’ve always wanted to see what happens with the university

What would you like it to happen to Veronica this season?

For me, I’ve always wanted to see what happens with the university. I’ve always wanted to see in what will become the characters, and what dream they choose to pursue in their lives. It’s going to be interesting, because the show could not continue if all go to different universities, right? In any way, are you going to finish all at the University of Riverdale?

Speaking of different schools … Jughead goes to a new school this season. Does Veronica have a lot of interaction with him?

I think that we will see more interaction between these two characters. I already have a scene with him in episode two, which is great. Never work with Cole, but Cheryl mounts a great feast, so that they are put to the day. Jughead will go to this new high school and that was the life of Veronica, before Riverdale. Those are the types of people with which you are familiar. She knows that world. In a way, I think I will try to protect Jughead of those people and how they can be. She doesn’t know if it necessarily to please the people there or if you will fit with them.

What college will attempt to go to Veronica?

My character wants to get into Harvard. But due to the problems that Hiram is causing in the life of Veronica, is going to do that get into Harvard is more difficult than I thought.

Are you looking to study law at Harvard?

I think that Veronica hopes to study commerce, but it may also be seen as a lawyer. I think it would be a very good lawyer.

Veronica wants to get into Harvard

What can you tell us about the business side in the life of Veronica this season?

Veronica still runs his business. She still has The Bonne Nuit. In reality, we have a fun dance number at the end of episode two, which is great. We are very excited for that. I just saw a video of the choreography and I don’t know how much time will it take me to learn it. Three minutes of crazy dance.

Where will take place the dance?

Is The Bonne Nuit. It is a jazz song and it’s bold and fun. In reality, it is a song really famous. I think the fans are going to love it. Veronica is going through many things in his life. She runs a casino illegal. She deals with gangsters. She sings. She goes to high school.

Camila Mendes as Veronica in ‘Riverdale’

What is it that you like about the character?

Personally, I love all things mafia. I feel that she can defend herself in these environments. I love to see Veronica being a woman very elegant and refined, but I love that it is also strong and brave in the world of the mafia.

What has been your favorite moment during all the seasons?

I’m not sure I want to say my favorite, but I was very surprised the episode in which we saw that Cheryl was hiding the corpse of his brother and talking to him. I Thought: “No!”. Although, I guess that is not so surprising because it is Cheryl. The idea of having a corpse with which you are interacting was very shocking. It was a great moment of the series.

The musical episodes are also enormous. Do you think that there will be another in the fourth season?

I really want another episode music. All what we say, one hundred per cent. This year, I would love to that was “Sweeney Todd, the barber demon of Fleet street”. I really love Sweeney Todd. I’d love to do it, although I do not know who would be interpreted by Veronica. I feel that Cheryl would probably be Johanna. Right? Maybe Betty would be mrs. Lovett? To be honest, any one of them could be Johanna. Veronica needs to be a character more ferocious. I don’t know.

What you’ve presented these ideas to the producers?

Exact. And I hope that I pass it I Cross my fingers!