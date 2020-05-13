I discovered why the first marriage for the actress Milla Jovovich was aborted by his mother

Milla Jovovich has flirted with fame from a very young age. When he was barely 11 years achieved popularity as a super model to appear on the cover of more than a hundred international journals.

At that age, Revlon included in its advertising of the ‘most Unforgettable Women in the World’, which certainly represented a great achievement for the Ukrainian ethnic Serbian and Russian.

However, six years later, an episode marked the personal life of this young girl smiling. And is that when I was next at the age of 17, Mile, and escaped to Las Vegas, united States of America, to marry the actor Shawn Andrews.

The fact that it happened in the middle of the filming of ‘Dazed and Confused’, where a Mile was a partner with Andrews, 21 years of age then.

Two months after this union, the mother of a Mile, Galina Loginova, an actress of theatre of ancestry ethnic Russian, got the marriage annulled for being the young age.

After that event, Jovovich went to Europe with his friend and musician Chris Brenner, and then from 1994 he lived in London with her new boyfriend, Stuart Zender, ex-bassist for Jamiroquia, but the following year the relationship was broken.

From 1995 to 1997, the star of Resident Evil had a romance with the well-known photographer Mario Sorrenti and the following year he married again in Las Vegas, but in this opportunity with the director of The fifth element, Luc Besson, who split in 1999.

The young poet and musician, Anno Birkin, it was another of the loves of the beautiful actress, but in the short time Birkin died in a traffic accident.

On August 22, 2009 the love touched again, the door of Javovich, who was married to the filmmaker English Pal W. S. Anderson. The couple met on the set of Resident Evil, where Anderson was the director and writer of the film, and Jovovich starred. The 3 of November of 2007, the actress brought the world to a girl, whose name is Ever Gabo Anderson Jovovich.

August 19, 2014, the actress announced on her account Facebook who was expecting her second daughter, whom he called Dashiel. The father of the small is also Anderson.