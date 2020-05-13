“I am no longer the youngest person from filming”

Seven years had Elle Fanning (Georgia, 1998) when rolled Babel and he met the mexican director Alejandro G. Iñárritu. With him, 14 years later, at 21, walked hand-in-hand in his last big-time movie buff and the media, as the jury of the Cannes film Festival last may. The actress has grown up before the eyes of the whole world: I was only two years old when he debuted in the film making the small version of her sister, Dakota, in I am Sam. His face childish and that innocence that follows would have allowed him to interpret the full range of roles children and youth, even to be princess in Maleficent (in October repeated with the sequel). But now, finally, is opening up before her a new world of papers with a certain maturity. This August 2 premieres Reaching your dreamin the who plays Violet, an aspiring pop star, and She ensures that they are reflected in that journey of growth as an artist. In addition, the film has allowed him to fulfill a personal dream: to sing.

How he ended up climbing onto the stage at the Montreux jazz festival to sing in public for the first time?

I became a friend of Woodkid, Yoann Lemoine (musician and director of video clips French), when I went to the ad of the perfume of Lolita Lempicka. He knew that I could sing, or, at least, enjoyed doing it, and invited me to go on stage with him. And that video was the one that I sent to Max Minghella (director of Achieving your dream) to convince you that I could sing in public. So I got the role.

How long have you known that singing is good?

It has always been something that I knew I could do, but he had never put it into practice in real life. I was sure that it would in any movie. Since I was little I knew that one way or another I was going to devote myself to the world of the show, because I loved to sing in the house, while my sister yelled at me that I shut up. I wanted to be an actress or pop singer. And then the opportunity arose for the interpretation, and now I’m a pop star in a movie… I Just hope not to have ruined the songs that versiono for their fans (laughs).

In the film, takes on issues of Robyn, Katy Perry or Ellie Goulding, what is the music you listen to?

Yes, who does not listen to pop music? Everyone does, although not recognize it, because it is catchy. The pop is the musical genre of the young. When I was in high school wanted to know me until the last pop song, I wanted to be cool. But I also listen to many other genres and I tried to put a little Violet, my character: hip-hop roll Kanye West, something of Björk…

In addition to testing with the music, has made a name starring in fashion campaigns and beauty, is already a reference.

Many of these jobs see them as a movie. Yes, I’m selling something and I do not forget that, but I also see it as an interpretation.

Of Super 8perhaps his first film more important, to the present day, with notable premieres by the front (will be Catherine the Great in the series The Greatprepares Hulu), do you feel that has changed a lot?

They say that every character teaches you things, you bring something to the director, of the team. And it is true. Super 8, for example, is one of the most precious, I think that was the first time that people saw me as an actress, when they began to recognize me by my work not by my sister. It’s funny, because I see my growth in the film: Reaching your dream the I shot still being a teenager, but opens when I already have 21 years. Now a new world of papers has been opened for me as a young woman, no longer are all teenagers or young. I am no longer always the youngest person in the film, as up to now. It is unlikely to begin to not be so, see the other occupying that place. That was me until not long ago: the little girl with her mother.

It seems to grow in front of the entire world has gone well.

I guess that was the best thing about having my sister close by, growing me and doing the same thing. I have had a wonderful childhood because I have traveled a lot and met some amazing people. This film tells about achieve your dreams, and that is something our mother made for us, because Dakota and I were born in Conyers, Georgia, and from there our destination was supposed to play a sport professionally, like my parents or my grandfather. My mother was the one who realized what was our ambition and we took the two to The Angels, he left everything and stayed with us until we did. Because if you want to be good at something… I don’t know, you can start at the interpretation at any age, but I see it with the mentality of an athlete: the more you practice, the better you are; the younger you start, the more experiences you’ll have and the better you will do.

But many elite athletes who begin so young then bemoan having lost their childhoods…

I know that I had a childhood different from most. I grew up in filming, but I also went to a normal school. Do not feel that I have lost my youth. At best, other young actors yes they feel it, each one of us lives a personal experience.