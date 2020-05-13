HBO full screen of real women emponderadas

With the arrival of BATWOMAN to HBO, the new heroine Kate Kane, is in addition to the league of justicieras of other well-known productions. Each fight for their own causes, but all coin a common goal: dealing with adversity to achieve a better world.

Then, a review of some of the protagonists that we are impacted by their strengths:

WESTWORLD (Pain & Maeve)



Created and programmed as robots and confined to a theme park for the entertainment of adults millionaires, set in the far west, Pain (Evan Rachel Wood) and Maeve (Thandie Newton) begins to question the nature of their reality and to develop their own consciousness, embarking on a journey of self-discovery. Each one opens the way, making its mark: while Pain seeks to liberate the human race from the control of Incites, Maeve struggle to be reunited with her daughter.

WATCHMEN (Silk Spectre & Sister Night)



The series WATCHMEN gave us multiple female characters who took charge of the fight against external and internal threats of the Seventh Cavalry. Both Silk Spectre (alter ego Laurie Blake, performed by Jean Smart), as Sister Night (personality secret Angela Abar, performed by Regina King) were not afraid to face dangerous forces – and sometimes even among themselves – to save the world from its worst threat.

THE OUTSIDER (Holly Gibney)



The character of the researcher Holly Gibney (Cynthia Erivo) in the mini-series based on the bestseller of Stephen King-THE OUTSIDER we were introduced to a woman full of nuances that makes it more strong when confronted by the unknown, by putting in a check in an irreversible way to the system of beliefs of all their peers in the research. Their capabilities are great are able to provide something none of the other characters have: the ability to see further in the investigation of the tragic murder of a child, in front of a villain paranormal.

HIS DARK MATERIALS (Lyra)



Lyra (Daphne Keen), the little orphan raised in an Oxford College, decides to embark on a quest that will take her to the unknown, to find his friend Roger and unmask an organization that kidnaps children. On your tour you will discover a painful truth about their padrespero, above all, a special talent to read an object that no one else understands like her, who will guide them towards the truth and towards his own destiny.

