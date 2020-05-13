‘Haunted Heart’ returns us to the Christina Aguilera ‘Back to Basics’… now for Halloween – jenesaispop.com

Christina Aguilera has been in charge of composing the theme song for the new animated film ‘The Adams family’, which premieres at the box office american next Friday, October 11, and in Spanish a few days later, the 25. ‘Haunted Heart’ is the first single of Aguilera since the launch, in 2018, of his eighth studio album, ‘Liberation‘.

Co-written by Antonina Armato, songwriter specializing in pop for teens, as evidenced by his work in the early records of Jonas Brothers, Miley Cyrus or Selena Gomez; Tim James of Rock Mafia (who produced the track) and the own Aguilera, ‘Haunted Heart’ is a nice composition of cabaret jazz music that brings us together with the Aguilera ‘Back to Basics’, in particular with the topics of ‘Nasty Naughty Boy’, although in this case with an element of the gloomy very marked, as one would expect for the movie whose soundtrack it belongs to. A sound is present not only in the intriguing rhythm of the song but in the effects ghostly that accompany it.

Luckily, ‘Haunted Heart’ manages to be something more than a song I only listen to pre-teens, and as its title suggests, its lyrics full of typical references own Halloween consents to a reading that is more romantic. Because when Aguilera sings “my heart is a haunted house, once you enter you cannot leave, there are no windows or doors there is no escape, it’s like a dream but you hope for it not to be”, there is no doubt of their power of seduction. The same that returns to possess her impressive voice and, to a lesser extent, those fools, “ma ma ma ” heart” of the chorus that, with so little, added one more reason to come back to give him to “play”.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YC8XLAM8-bI(/embed)