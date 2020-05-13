Hackers demand $ 21 million for personal information of Madonna, Lady Gaga, Lizzo and more

Lady Gaga, Lizzo and Madonna are among the victims of a new cyber attack and that is a signature of high-profile attorneys, had to inform customers of a list, by the massive violation of data that could threaten to expose confidential documents, including private emails, contracts and personal data.

The group hackers REvil, active in Eastern Europe, allegedly demanded a ransom of 21 million in the cyber attack in the that they have stolen confidential files of many celebrities.

“We can confirm that we have been victims of a cyber-attack,” he told Variety the Tuesday, may 12, the law firm of entertainment with headquarters in New York Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks. “We have notified our customers and our staff. We have hired experts who specialize in this area, and we are working 24 hours to address these issues”.

Among the 767 gigabytes of information that the hackers claimed to have obtained, include confidentiality agreements, contact information and private correspondence private. It was also reported that one of the founders of the firm, Allen Grubman, had “details sensitive especially: employment contracts, confidentiality agreements and agreements of support for the bigger stars of New York and Hollywood”.

Several stars have been attacked in this data breach, according to the Daily Mail.

According to the company’s cyber security Emsisoft, the group has published extracts of the related contracts with the tour “Madame X” by Madonna in 2019. The contracts signed Christina Aguilera and Lizzo also.

In addition, we obtained files with the names of many celebrities, including Bruce Springsteen, Bette Midler, Mariah Carey and Barbara Streisand.

The files of clients past and present as the musicians Nicki Minaj, Mary J. Blige, Jessica Simpson, Run DMC and She Mai have also been confiscated along with those of stars such as Cam Newton, Priyanka Chopra and Idina Menzel.

The incident is described as an attack of ransomeware, in which hackers threaten to expose the stolen data to extort payment.

A source of Page Six he said the hacking, which is currently under investigation by the FBI, had been provided because “they were all focused on the coronavirus”. They added: “we Assume, but no confirmation, that the hackers are from Eastern Europe. They demand a ransom of 21 million and the company is not negotiating with them”.

