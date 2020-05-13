Hackean the lawyer of Hollywood; threaten to reveal secrets of Madonna, Lady Gaga and Elton John

Hackers have managed to attack the web site of one of the lawyers most important of the shows and threaten to reveal personal data of their customers.

The web site Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacksone of the law firms most known in the music industry, with headquarters in New York, USA, is out of service.

GSMS founded by Allen Grubman made confirmed the facts through a press release “we Can confirm that we have been victims of a cyber-attack”.

Local media reported that the FBI is investigating what happened, while the law firm says it has notified what happened to their famous customers.

“We have notified our customers and our staff. We have hired experts who specialize in this area, and we are working 24 hours to address this issue,” reported the law firm.

The group of hackers calling REvil and have reported that they obtained 756 gigabytes of data that include contracts, emails, phone numbers, and confidentiality agreements.

Have threatened to reveal personal details of clients which include stars such as Mariah Carey, Elton John, Lady Gaga, Madonna and Barbra Streisand.

A source mentioned to a local web site that “Demand a ransom of 21 million and the company is not negotiating with them”

Media report that a test launched by the group cyber as evidence to threaten the firm is a capture of a course contract that belongs to the Madonna of the tour “Madame X” with Live Nation and which has been dispersed by social networks.

The musicians represented by the firm include singers such as Barry Manilow, Rod Stewart, Lil Nas X The Weeknd, U2, Drake, Christina Aguilera, Bruce Springsteen and Nicki Minaj. Other clients are actors Priyanka Chopra, Robert Deniro, and Sofia Vergara or athletes LeBron James and Mike Tyson.

AR