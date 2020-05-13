Green arrow and the stars of the Canaries hopeful for spin-off, reveal, Dream Costars

When “Arrow” completed earlier this year, he did so at the same time that created a possible spin-off of “Green Arrow and the Canaries”, a series that follows the heroic adventures of Mia Smoak, Laurel Lance and Dinah Drake in the year 2040.

The penultimate episode of “Arrow” served as a pilot of a back door to the series, with the producer of the Arrowverse Marc Guggenheim promising to have an update on whether it would be resumed in may. Now, with the closing of the coronavirus that affects the production of TV along with everything else, that green light might be delayed … but at least one star with the hope that you still will get it.

“I like to think that I have a bit of clairvoyance” Katie Cassidy he told TooFab during a video interview with her and co-stars Juliana Harkavy, and Katherine McNamara. “So, I feel that, for me, this is how I feel, before it was like ‘I don’t know, I don’t know’ and now there is a moment in this world and who knows when but I feel, I feel good for any reason “.

McNamara said that he was not a real upgrade. “The world is so scrambled at this point that no one knows what is happening or how the world will be in a few months,” he said, “just leave it to the universe and see what happens.”

When TooFab noticed that could be a good sign that Warner Bros. I was doing that the three of pushed together for the launch of home video of the last season of “Arrow”, Harkavy said, “that thought also crossed my mind.” “I’m looking for clues everywhere, like all the others”, he added.

If the program receives the approval, the three are very interested in seeing what it could mean for the Arrowverse as a whole, and who could interbreed.

“I think that the spin-off offers many opportunities to continue to build the relationships that we started in ‘Arrow’, bringing them”. he said McNamara. “We have so many women with rough in this world, whether it’s Nyssa al Ghul, or bring Caity Lotz (from Legends of Tomorrow). Mia has a great relationship with Barry Allen, bring it. But we also have the opportunity to form a new team again. “

“We have the three and then is William, which has the angle of Felicity”, he continued. “And all these other people that we could bring to a new team, where you have the same energy, the same vibe of the original program, that darkness, that sand, all that, but there is something new that the audience can re-live what they love so much. “

The three women said that they would love to see some of the most familiar faces if the program is resumed, as each revealed what characters they would like to visit in 2040. Among the names: Mr. Terrific, Malcolm Merlyn, Felicity Smoke, and, yes, even Oliver Queen.

“The restart of the world, Crisis Earth Infinite pressed the reset button, literally the world is our oyster,” said McNamara.

Thinking outside the box, we also asked which characters in the great universe, DC would welcome in your program.

“Oh, Margot Robbie!” said McNamara, referring to his interpretation of Harley Quinn. “Margot Robbie and Michelle Pfeiffer, maybe”. Cassidy also liked the idea of Catwoman, but I wanted to interpret it herself. “I have many cats!” she added.

Juliana, meanwhile, said that “they need to Batwoman”, opening the door for Ruby Rose also appears.

While we wait for news on “Green Arrow and the Canary”, the last season of “Arrow” will be available on Blu-ray and DVD DVD the 28 of April of 2020.