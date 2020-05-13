Five things you did not know Milla Jovovich – 18/03/2017

Exclusive Content Note that you are attempting to access is exclusive to subscribers Subscribe Check out our plans

and enjoy The Country without limits. Enter If you are already an sos subscriber you can

log in with your username and password.

1. At 20, he already felt old

It is in the media since I was a little girl and matured blow

He started as a model at the age of 11, he was the face of major cosmetic brands, but when the maquillaron for the first time felt a monster. Compared with the rest of the girls who lived in Beverly Hills and not feel anything linda. He was very skinny, his head was huge and the factions were very strong: “For the boys of the school I looked like extraterrestrial”.

When I saw the twenty year old girls wondered, “why come out at night if they are already big?” Feels a lot of shame when reading the interviews that he gave in his teens. When filmed Joan of Arc (Luc Besson, 1999) was 22 years old and suffered the first crisis, due to their age. He faced the mirror and felt a sesentona. “The youth is in experience and not in the numbers,” he reflects.

2. Tragedy in a shooting

Your double risk in the saga “Resident Evil” were injured in the last film

This year it was to say goodbye to the character of Alice after 15 years of starring in one of the sagas of science fiction more profitable than the film industry. He shared this project with her husband, Paul Anderson, who guionó and directed the six deliveries. Resident Evil: the final chapter there was one more film. It will cost you to say goodbye to this role and will never forget the tragedy that was experienced on the first day of filming in south Africa.

Olivia Jackson, the double risk of Milla Jovovich, crashed into a crane while filming a chase on a motorcycle at high speed. The wife of 35 years was 17 days in a coma, punctured a lung, broke his shoulder and head, and he had that dimension invalidated an arm. Mile sent him flowers to the hospital. “It was a nightmare. Paul called me crying, I had never heard cry in fifteen years. It was the hardest thing that we have experienced all of those who participated in the film. That accident should never have happened. It was one of the scenes more common, we had done a million times in shopping carts”.

3. His family immigrated by it

Is Ukrainian but his parents moved to that succeeded

You are sure that the best decision that they took their parents was to leave the Soviet Union to emigrate to Britain when she was only five years old. The next destination was north american west coast where Milla Jovovich spent her adolescence. The artist of 41 years speaks Russian, but not Ukrainian. He says that the move out of their parents was closely linked to opportunities that could get to have her as an artist.

“Surely if I had stayed I would not talk about English as I do today, nor would work in the film western.” Grateful for the sacrifices that they made their parents to leave the Soviet Union without anything in your hands for a Mile away and had more chances of employment. In the beginning, and before settling in California, Milla and her family led a life of a nomad, going from one side to the other in the car and they spent many constraints of economic, but what you overcome them. “It was very heroic, I’ll never forget. What I value now that I am a mother”.

4. Not wanted children artists

Had to give up for Ever, your daughter woman

Mile did not agree with that Ever (10) and Dashiel (2) to start working as a child: “When you make silver as an adult you go back to your house and you say, you have to follow my rules and that is not possible. I know, because I lied to my mom,” she recalls. Wanted-ordering the work for after finishing school. Nor does it called the attention that frecuentaran parties that are not according to his age. But Ever he dreamed to be an actress, and among the small ten years old and his dad, Paul Anderson, also director of Resident Evilhave been commissioned to convince Mile. Finally, Ever played the Queen Toja in the saga directed by her father and is now offered roles in other movies “because they saw that you have a natural talent that I don’t even think that I had at his age.” Gave way, and not frustrated the career of his daughter.

5. He wanted to be an archaeologist and devote himself to music

Found a late vocation for her work as an actress

Before the success touch your door, Milla Jovovich was obsessed with egyptology. This Ukrainian 41-year-old only wanted to go to the desert to dig and mess around in the pyramids. “That’s why when I think of peace I imagine with a brush removing dust to archaeological or reading inscriptions carved in stone,” he says. Her mother enrolled her in dance classes, acting, singing and music to give expressive tools. Mile always felt a special liking for the guitar and he was good at writing songs. Discovered in the music to the artist that was in it. Is more, today she has a recording studio in his house which he uses as a shelter. “When my little ones go to sleep the music becomes my world.”