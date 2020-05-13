Evangeline Lilly published the costume of Wasp in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’

The actress who gives life to Wasp in the MCU, Evangeline Lilly, published on Twitter from the suit used in the film ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’

Evangeline Lilly he has published the costume of Wasp that will be used in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp‘. The actress who gives life to the character of Wasp in the Universe Film Marvel (MCU), Evangeline Lilly, was very excited on social networks because just last week they started the first tests of the locker room. This has been the publication of the actress:

“I had the first test of the costume of my costume Wasp last week. Am I the only one who is excited?”

And this is the image of the costume of Wasp ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp‘ that will be used Evangeline Lilly:

‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ project is one of the most “alternative” of this Phase 3 of the MCU

‘Ant-Man and the Wasp‘ opens the July 27, 2018. Will come after you ‘Black Panther (Black Panther)‘ and ‘Avengers: Infinity War‘. Precisely, next to the film T Challa this movie will be one of the most “alternative” of the Phase 3 of the MCU. However, it will count again with the heavy weights of the first film. Which was a success among the fans.

Peyton Reed will return to direct the sequel to the Man Ant. While Paul Rudd it will get into the skin of Scott Lang after seeing it as Giant-Man in ‘Captain America: Civil War‘. But the cast is completed by the above-mentioned Evangeline Lilly as Wasp, Michael Douglas and Michael Peña. What do you guys think of the first movie of the character? Although it was not a big deal, it’s not bad!