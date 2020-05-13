Evangeline Lilly in talks to join ‘Ant-Man’

MADRID, 6 Feb. (CulturaOcio) –

Evangeline Lilly has begun negotiations to become the main female character of ‘Ant-Man’the new project from Marvel that prepares Edgar Wrightpor and will be starring Paul Rudd and Michael Douglas.

According to various american mediathe canadian actress known for her role in ‘Lost‘and, more recently, in ‘The Hobbit: The desolation of Smaug’, has imposed itself as the main candidate for the above performers such as Dallas Howard or Rashida Jonesthat also sounded for the position.

Now the big question is to know who will embody Lilly. From Variety ensure that you will certainly be the daughter of Hank Pym (Douglas) and the main love interest of Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), because despite the fact that Pym has no daughter in the comicsin the adaptation to the big screen could have made modifications of the original story.

For its part, from Coming Soon go beyond that and say that you will have a greater relevance in the Marvel universe to interpret anything less than Janet Van Dyne, better known as The Wasp (Wasp), and the only female member of The Avengers original, which would open the doors for appear in new projects of the factory.

Until now Marvel has not made a statement about it. Would you like to see Evangeline Lilly converted into a superheroine?