Evangeline Lilly criticizes the movies of DC

Evangeline Lilly, the actress Lost that gave life to the elven Tauriel in The Hobbitsaid that it would withdraw from the performance after The Hobbit: The Battle Of The Five Armies – 60%, however in 2015, he returned to Ant-Man: The Man Ant – 81%, despite the fact that at the beginning it showed selfless. In the panel of the Emeral City Comic-con, the actress was questioned about this role:

Then Edgar Wright called me. The only film of Marvel which he had seen in that time was Iron Man, and I didn’t even know there was a movie Marvel. So I thought: I don’t want to make a stupid superhero movie.

Lilly agreed to participate in the project with Edgar Wright, although he left the project due to creative differences, she stayed. The actress claims to have thought:

Who hires Paul Rudd as a superhero? No one. Then I thought I should see what they did to these guys of Marvel, and apparently they were doing ****s really good. How I could lose to these guys who are doing superheroes really cool that don’t take themselves too seriously?

When being asked for an example of movies of superheroes that take themselves too seriously replied “the films of DC”.



Evangeline Lilly finished by saying “In a year I’ll get the outfit of wasp and I will go buzzing in there.”

Cause curiosity that the actress despised the films of superheroes having only seen Iron Man – The Iron Man – 93%, as that is one of the most acclaimed by the critics and the audience in the Movie Universe of Marvel. If “taken too seriously” to the characters is a mistake or a sin in the films of superheroes, then Logan – 93% should be considered a bad movie, the same thing that Batman: The dark Knight – 94% or Watchmen, The Watchmen – 65%. His thinking reflects more of a bias that even some critics have embraced as a maximum: if a superhero movie is not for having fun and laughing is wrong. Then the best example of a superhero movie that might be serious but chooses not to do so is Doctor Strange: Sorcerer Supreme – 89%, because despite the claims of its director Scott Derrickson to make the character that made Christopher Nolan with Batman, it is very difficult to take seriously because of the excess of humor and jokes break with almost any dramatic moment of the story.

