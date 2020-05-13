Evangeline Lilly and Luke Evans in theaters ‘The Hobbit’ in Mexico

Notimex

Mexico / 20.11.2014 12:51:51





Actors Evangeline Lilly and Luke Evans will visit Mexico City for the premiere of the film ‘The Hobbit: The battle of the five armies’, which will take place on 6 December at the National Auditorium.

The announcement was made through a press release, in which it was further reported that the movie will be premiered throughout the world on the 17th of December, while Mexico will arrive on the 11th of December.

In the trilogy, Evangeline Lilly plays the female warrior elf ‘Tauriel’ and Luke Evans has personified ‘Bard the Archer’, those who join the epic battle for the future of Middle Earth.

‘The Hobbit: The Battle of the five armies’ is the definite chapter of the legend of Middle Earth.

The director Oscar winner, Peter Jackson, comes the third installment of this saga, adaptation of the story of the book ‘The Hobbit’, by J. R. R. Tolkien.

This film tells the story of the end of the adventures of ‘Bilbo Bolson’ (Martin Freeman), “Thorin Escudo de Roble (Richard Armitage) and the Company of Dwarves. “Dwarves of Erebor” have reclaimed the vast wealth of his home, but now they have to face the consequences of having released the terrible dragon “Smaug” to the helpless men, women and children of Lake-Town.

The international cast is integrated by Evangeline Lilly, Luke Evans, Cate Blanchett, Ian Holm, Christopher Lee, Hugo Weaving, Orlando Bloom, Mikael Persbrandt, Sylvester McCoy, Peter Hambleton, among others.

The script for “The Hobbit: The battle of the five armies” is by Fran Walsh, Phillipa Boyens, Peter Jackson and Guillermo del Toro, based on the novel by J. R. R. Tolkien. Jackson Taoyens and Eileen Moran as co-producers.