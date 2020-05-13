Evangeline Lilly, actress from ‘Lost’, he published his first children’s book | News

The actress, 33, attended this week at Comic-con San Diego where he presented his first children’s book, The Squickerwonkersamong a great number of followers that did not want to miss his ‘debut’ as a writer. During the event, we were able to see that Evangeline Lilly, who wore a monkey word of honor of blue color, it has decided to change again look. After surprising a few months ago at the premiere of The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, which took place in Wellington (New Zealand), sporting a very short hair with blonde highlights in the fringe, now, the protagonist of the successful series Lost, it has been left to grow a little more hair, and wearing a flattering short in a few shades darker.