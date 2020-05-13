Elle Fanning, princess of Hollywood

In the mecca of cinema we know it by his fantastic involvement in ‘Maleficent’, where he plays the princess Aurora, but in real life, the actress of 22 years has a kinship to genuine with british royalty, we may say that it is all a princess of Hollywood.

Elle Fanning is not new in the film industry, in fact, despite his young age, the young actress has one of the trajectories most complete of his generation, with excellent film productions directed by the best filmmakers of the time. His debut on screen they did at the tender age of three years, along with her sister, also an actress Dakota Fanning, who is four years older than her.

In his early career as a performer in children, the most renowned directors of Hollywood, they noticed a surprising talent in the small-Elle, so that they began to include her in big-budget films like ‘Daddy Day Care’ (2003), where it acts on the side of Eddie Murphy and Regina King; the action drama, ‘Déjà Vu’ (2006), with Denzel Washington; and the Oscar nominated film, ‘Babel’, the mexican director Alejandro González Iñárritu and that was the passport of Elle Fanning as international recognition, to get a nominated for Best Actress Less than Ten Years in the Young Artist Awards.

Established himself as a promising young film

The grace and sympathy of Elle made her win the affection of the public. After his first leading role –still as interpreter child– in ‘Phoebe in Wonderland’ (2008) and ‘The Nutcracker 3D’ (2010), was consecrated as a young promise of cinema thanks to the director Sofia Coppola, who gave him an opportunity the actress starring in ‘Somewhere’ (2010), film winner of the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival. In this tape we see a Elle entering the teen age, performing masterfully in a dramatic film that will open the doors to make papers more methodical and business like the film of science fiction of J. J. Abraham ‘Super 8’ (2011) or ‘Young Ones’ (2014).

But now Elle is one of the young centennials with great career, the american actress does not forget its beginnings and neither are the directors who provided the opportunity to break through in Hollywood. Even continues to keep in touch with some of them. Sofia Coppola has said that it is the director that more secure has made itself felt in the chamber, while in his meeting with González Iñárritu in the Film Festival of Cannes, it synthesized as a “reunion nostalgic”.

The actress of 22 years and the mexican were chosen as the jury of the last edition 72 of the prestigious festival, being Elle, the jury youngest president of the congregation of the most important movie of Europe. At that same festival he also presented his film ‘Teen Sipirit’ (2018), a musical drama that wowed all of the critics.

Princess in real life

The success of the famous actress today is due, in large measure, to his foray into the Hollywood cinema in the fantastic story of ‘Maleficent’ (2014), which raised a total of $ 750 million at the box office. In the film, inspired by the story of “The sleeping beauty”, Elle Fanning faces as the Princess Aurora to the not-so-evil bruia Maleficent, a role played by Angelina Jolie. The success was repeated again in the sequel to ‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’ in 2019, the same year that it released the tape of Woody Allen’s ‘A Rainy Day in New York’, where he shares credits with another actor of the generation Z, Timothée Chalamet.

His performance in ‘Maleficent’ received a lot of praise from the critics, and liked the audience that the producers and director Robert Stromberg to submit to a princess more contemporary and with a vibe more fresh.

The role that made Elle Fannig as “princess” is not far removed from its reality, because very few know that both she and her sister have a relationship direct with the King Edward III of England.

Elle and Dakota were born in the city of Conyers, Georgia (united States), but according to the historians of the site ancestry.com the sisters Fanning saved a link with the british monarchy as they are bisnietas in the twenty-second degree of King Edward III, monarch who undertook to convert the United Kingdom into a military power of Europe in his reign between 1330 and 1376. Now we understand the class that both distinguishes these famous sisters in Hollywood, who will act together in an adaptation of the novel ‘The Nightingle’ Kristin Hana.

Elle and Dakota Fanning together again

This production, which is in charge of Sony Pictures and under the direction of the French Melanie Laurent, will revive a family drama in the war conflict of the Second World War, where the pair Fanning construed precisely two sisters that are dragged to the violent attacks of the nazi occupation in France.

As we know, this is not the first time that the famous sisters acting together. In fact, it was in ‘I Am Sam’ (2001), where Elle made her debut in cinema when she was three years old, playing the same role of Dakota, but in your version of less. Again they came together in the mini-series ‘Taken’ and in the japanese animation ‘My Neighbor Totoro’ (2005), where they lent their voices to the English translation of the film.

While we await the return of the sisters Fanning on screen, I want to recommend the new film of this talented Hollywood actress, ‘All The Bright Places’, a drama teenager who stars on the side of Justice Smith, who will surely enjoy a lot after the confinement. By Diego Nabejas Image: Clasos

