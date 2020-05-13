Elle Fanning: “I’ve Always loved to sing” | Videos | Film and Television

Max Minghella addresses Elle Fanning in a fantasy pop under the title of Reaching your dream (Teen Spirit). A film that shows the ins and outs of the talent shows and that follows a girl named Violet (Fanning) when he sees that a program Operation Triumph (Teen Spirit) comes to the suburb where she lives with her mother decides to go all out to get out of there.

The film features the protection of producers of The Land and it is the debut in the direction of Minghella, who has wanted to dump on the soundtrack of the movie songs Robyn, Katy Perry, Ariana Grande, Robyn, Sigrid, Tegan & Sarah or Ellie Goulding among many others.

For Fanning has been the perfect opportunity to make one of his dreams, who was no other than singing, as he tells us in this interview that we offer you in EXCLUSIVE thanks to our friends from Diamond Films.

And, remember, Reaching your dream (Teen Spirit) it was premiered on the 2nd of August.