Elle Fanning confirms it, the lipstick pink is fashion

After that reveal the trailer “Maleficent: Mistress of evil”the second part of the film focusing on the legendary villainess of Disney, its protagonists, Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning, caught the attention in public appearances that gave of which to speak for their respective looksall on point.

First it was Angelina Jolie who walked the streets of Paris next to her godmother, the famous actress Jacqueline Bisset. A short trip but very fruitful, stylistically speaking, as lto Oscar-winning left us three looks, summer very feminine and timelessworthy of screen shots and a replica of our party. Your makeup also caught our attentionin particular the labial pink that was used by Jolie to give a natural look and freshideal for any summer, projecting the possibility of a new object (beauty) of desire.

Practically, hours after the last sighting in paris Angelina Jolie, his co-cast, Elle Fanning, glaring at the red carpet of the awards ESPYs in Los Angeles citywith a long dress full of bright and asymmetrical neckline of the French firm, Celine.

Elle Fanning in a dress with Celine on the red carpet of the awards ESPYs. © Allen Berezovsky

A triumphant return to the red carpet for Fanning after that tour de force that was their participation in the Festival of Cannes 2019, where he has a few looks that, simply, will go down in history.

But, like its godmother film (Angelina Jolie) makeup Elle Fanning it also made us do zoom to your images and is there was something that, in addition to like each other, it reminded us of someone. And what are we now?, with a beautiful lipstick pink!

The young actress gave a makeup classic and feminine with eyes are lined perfectly with a cat-eye of envy, blush enough to make your cheeks glow when you hit the sun -or flashes – and lips of a light pink with matte finish so that nothing would compete with the brightness of her dress and everything was in beautiful harmony.

Elle Fanning at the awards ESPYs. © Rich Fury

A formula to consider especially when it comes to looks guest: striking Dress + makeup delicate.

Apparently the protagonists of “Maleficent” have a weakness for lipstick pinkeach one in the version that favors him and, of course, they have the enough influence to put you out of fashion. What do you see? In a week we have spoken in two notes on him.