Elle Fanning also wants to be queen of pop

The actress also sings and has already soaba from nia to become a star of the music. Premieres Teen Spirit (Achieving your dream), where he plays a singer, and speaks to us in this interview about the women that inspire you and the tips that he gives his mother to have estilazo.

Elle Fanning always haba soado to be a pop star, but before fulfilling his dream he became a movie star. “From small I spent the day singing and dancing all over the house. And what I’m doing… Shouting at the limit of my lungs. Believe that was on a stage!”, tells us from Cannes, where he has just be jury of the festival -at 21 years – sharing a table and champn with, eye: Alejandro G. Irritu (Rome), Yorgos Lanthimos (The favorite), Alice Rohrwacher (Lazzaro happy) and Pawel Pawlikowski (Cold War). Now the spokesman for ms young L?’oreal Paris debuts Teen Spirit, where -closes the circle – plays a girl that the only thing that motivates him is to succeed in music.

In reality, Elle Fanning participated in his first film without being conscious of it. Tena three years old when he went with his mother to see his sister Dakota the shooting of I am Sam. At a given time, they needed a nia small for a scene with Sean Penn. The director saw Elle in the arms of his mother. “‘t care to give me the baby?”, we asked the director. In the end, She comes out running around the csped and columpindose with Sean Penn.

His next film reseable, already with knowledge of the case, or at least the game of interpretation, is Babelof Irritu, with eight years. And to the eleven known Sofia Coppola, that you are called to do for the daughter of an actor of success (Stephen Dorff ) immersed in a whirlwind of excesses in Somewhere. Later, repeated with Coppola in The seduccin. “If there is someone for whom I feel protected and guided in life is for her,” he says. “I was very small, not saba nothing of film, and Sofia became my friend, someone whom you can call at any time”.

Elle Fanning grew up in a family of strong women and independent. “All the women in my family inspire me and have encouraged me to be as I am. My mother, my sister, my grandmother, my ta, my cousin… Grow in a home where they won think for yourself and express yourself freely. After I’ve had the luck of working with women in the film industry I’ve learned a lot. For a start, my manager, Britanny, that I have accompanied in every step of my career. The way that she is able to balance her recent motherhood with work is an example for m,” he says.

By referring to another of those women, vase Sally Potter, who directed Her in the bright Ginger & Rosa. Today, Elle Fanning is one of the younger ms influential on the planet. Quiz for talent and style, the ms. Is naive without risk of eccentricity, light-hearted but rigorous, has no known nfulas or whims, always looks natural -of truth – and dresser with itself.

Elle Fanning has already worked with some of the best directors, and all of them surprised by his maturity. In Teen Spirit is Violet Valenski, a immigrant Polish who lives on a farm in the isle of Wight with her single mother. “Is very lonely and wants to escape from his life. His only dream is to become a pop star. A part of m is as Violet. It was a challenge to great to turn to that side, ms escondido, miserable, m same,” he explains.

And he continues: “I’m afraid to go through situations incmodas. Sometimes it is overwhelming and painful. But I want to feel that pressure and be autntica”. In the film she sings themes of Grimes or Annie Lennox and the structure of the original Wildflowers, although his all-time favorite is the classic theme Rhiannon, of Fleetwood Mac, she admits.