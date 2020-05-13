Dennis Rodman. The day that he was dressed as a bride and married to himself

The Fans

Dennis Rodman not only is he remembered for his three rings with the Chicago Bulls of Michael Jordan or for being a part of the Bad Boys, the Detroit Pistons early in his career, maybe it is more remembered as one of the athletes more extravagant, extroverted and controversial in the history beyond his relationship with Kim Jong-un . Born may 13, 1961 in New Jersey, the love life of Dennis was a true roller coaster where on one occasion, even said to marry to himself.

In addition to having a known affair with Madonna in 1994 and married with Carmen Electra in 1998, who was his second wife, Dennis decided to marry for the third time in a may 13, 2003in his birthday number 42. Already out of the NBA but still active in the then-American Basketball Association, Rodman met his girlfriend longest months after his divorce with model and tv star in 1999.

Michelle Moyer and Dennis concurred in a bar and for the 2000 they had their first son Dennis Jr. and a year after his daughter Trinity, both athletes, she is a player of football and he’s following the path of her father. In 2003 they decided to formalize their engagement with a civil ceremony private in Newport Beach, California, just on his birthday, although Rodman had told the press that the “real wedding” would be on the beach in front of his house in mid-June. The romance was short-lived, as in 2004, Michelle filed for divorce alleging the abuse of alcohol of the star. In an attempt to save the relationship was not made official until 2012.

With regard to weddings, also in 1996 to promote his autobiography Bad As I Wanna Be, Rodman wore the wedding, he said he was bisexual and was marrying himself. The idea stole it from a radio character that had done the same move of advertising to take your book.

The dress sent him to do in France and the makeup for your look draglo became a well-known catwalks Kevin Aucoin. Your strategy function after your ride in a horse-drawn carriage to get to a bookstore on Fifth Avenue in New York, as the book quickly it became a NYT Best Seller and it remained so for 20 weeks.

