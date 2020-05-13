Dennis Rodman: 10 secrets of the leading the most controversial of the NBA

Despite its controversies, statements strange and run-ins with the law, Dennis Rodman it is remembered as one of the best defenders in the NBA. Rodman made history in the sport to win two NBA championships with the Detroit Pistons and three with the Chicago Bullsat the side of Michael Jordan.

In 10.mx, we celebrate your birthday #59 of Dennis Rodman with some curious details of this controversial player in basketball get to Know all the secrets behind this controversial star of the sport!

1. He is a friend of Kim Jong-un

The friendship between the north Korean leader and the leading began in 2013, when Rodman travelled to North Korea for an exhibition game. Since then the player has defended the dictator on several occasions, and even has visited to celebrate her birthday.

Photo: Rodong Sinmun/Korea News Service via AP

2. He tried his luck in the wrestling

In the nineties, signed a contract with the wrestling league New World Order in WCW, although he never stood out as a star. Had the opportunity to face in the ring with the legendary Hulk Hogan.

3. Undressed for PETA

In 2005 he became the first man and the first athlete to pose nude for a campaign of the animal defense PETA.

Photo: PETA.org

4. Madonna supposedly paid him to get you pregnant

In 1993 Dennis Rodman held a relationship with the pop star Madonna. Supposedly, as has been revealed to the basket player in recent statements, the singer said that he would pay him $ 20 million if he left it pregnant.

5. Your marriage express with Carmen Electra

On November 14 1998, Dennis Rodman and Carmen Electra got married in a Vegas chapel. Despite the fact that Carmen was attracted by the passion of Rodman towards life, the actress filed a marriage annulment nine days after the wedding.

According to Electra not thinking clearly at the time of “giving the self”, as he was going through a very difficult time, the death of his mother and his sister.

Photo: Ryan Remiorz/Canadian Press via AP, File

6. He was accused of sexual harassment

In the year 2000, Dennis Rodman came to a monetary agreement to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Connie Wilcox, a waitress who accused the player of touching her breasts. The incident happened in 1998, when the basket player and his friends visited a casino in Las Vegas.

7. Has had many problems with the law

In 1997 he was suspended from the NBA for kicking a photographer. Has been arrested for drunk driving on several occasions, the most serious in 2016, when he had a car accident and they gave chase in California.

8. Dennis Rodman had a difficult childhood

Rodman grew up with her two sisters and her mother in Dallas. They were poor and struggling to stay afloat. When I was a teenager, his mother ran out of the house because he couldn’t find employment and all seemed lost until it was discovered by recruiters from Southeast Oklahoma.

9. Dennis Rodman never spoke with Michael Jordan

“In three years, not crossing a single word, neither Michael Jordan nor Scottie Pippen,” said Rodman. The player said that despite sharing a team with these big stars didn’t have a great personal relationship with their colleagues.

10. Dennis Rodman was married to… Dennis Rodman

In 1996, the athlete was declared bisexual and announced that he was going to get married himself, and even wore a wedding dress. After it was revealed that it had all been a sham for advertising.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yovPAcNjPeE(/embed)

With information from CNN

