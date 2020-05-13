Daughter of Salma Hayek is one of the girls richest in the world | THE IMPARTIAL

At 12 years of age, the young Valentina Paloma has crept into the list of the children of the world’s richest made by the british company of toys, Electric Ride on Cars.

According to the above-mentioned classification, the daughter of Salma Hayek and French magnate Francois-Henri Pinault -owner of the luxury group Kering which includes brands like Gucci and Saint Laurent is credited with a fortune of 12 million dollars. These calculations are based on a trust that their parents have created of their name.

Ahead of it, appear the heir to the throne of Morocco, the three sons of Jay Z and Beyoncé, the six of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie and four of Kim and Kanye.

Photo: Internet



Valentina also has three older brothers: François and Mathilde, a fruit of the first marriage of his father, and Augustin, to whom Pinault had with the top-model Linda Evangelista.

The young person lives between the united States, England and France, and is trilingual thanks to the efforts his mother has put in you to learn Spanish. Although her parents have always tried to provide a childhood as normal as possible, also they have been accompanied in some other public event, and appears frequently in the social networks of the mexican, alone or together with his sister Mathilde.

Valentina has also made his first steps in the film world as an actress of dubbing, lending his voice to one of the characters from the animated film ‘The prophet’ which produced her mother. However, Salma is convinced that he has also inherited the flair for the business of his father.

The other rich kids of the list

The number one is occupied by the crown prince of Morocco, Moulay El Hassan, whose fortune today is estimated at one billion dollars. 16-year-old hopes to one day ascend to the throne of his country.

In the second place, ladies and gentlemen, appear Blue Ivy, as well as his brothers, the twins Sir and Rumi Carter. In this case, to their short ages (eight and three years, respectively) already have 500 million dollars split between the three, which will receive in the form of a trust in the event that their parents die.

The third position of the list is integrated by the children of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne. His fortune in a whole is estimated at $ 250 million.

Then continue to the children of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, as they already have 40 million dollars in his bank account.

Other children who appear in the list are True Thomspon (daughter of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson) $ 10 million; Phoebe Gates (daughter of Bill Gates) with us $ 10 million, Millie Bobby Brown, also with $ 10 million and Suri Cruise (eldest daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes), whose fortune is valued at $ 5 million.