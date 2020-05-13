Dangerous lies: ‘actress ‘ Riverdale’ surprises with new facet in successful thriller from Netflix | Entertainment and Shows

From time to time, Netflix tends to surprise us with some new film that, literally, has us glued to the screen. And one of their latest releases is no exception to this rule.

It is Dangerous Liesa disturbing thriller, starring Camila Mendes, who plays Katie, a woman who together with her partner Adam (Jessie T. Usher), present serious economic problems, which leads them to the brink of bankruptcy.

However, your luck will change abruptly when Leonard, the old man she cares for, dies suddenly. Katie will discover that the man she left her home and all her belongings, beginning a string of dark events, that will put you in an imminent risk.

One of the novelties of the belt of the popular streaming platform is precisely the presence of the actress who rose to fame in the teen series Riverdalebut now it shines in a role much more mature, something she also appreciated.

“It was really nice to know that I could see it that way, to play a role more mature. Obviously I also love to play in high school. It is not that I oppose either, but it felt good to move to a character more”, he confessed The Hollywood Reporter.

Within this new facet, Mendes went from playing a young man from a wealthy family in Riverdale a person in financial hardship, which was also a learning.

“I really enjoyed this change of pace. I think it is nice because it not only makes the character more identifiable with the publicbut I also believe that sometimes it is a story more interesting to have a character that actually is working for something,” he said.

How do you define Mendes to this new character? “It is very sweet and hard-working. I see it as someone who didn’t grow up with much and is trying to make the most of your life. Of a sudden, this idea of security, it gives you unexpectedly. But it comes with all of these other moral dilemmas strange, responsibilities, and lies that have a domino effect,” he revealed.

Mendes also referred to the pandemic of coronavirus that affects the world and noted that Dangerous Lies it is a good form of escape, even if it is for a while, of this difficult reality.

“When scheduled, this launch date, we had no idea what was going to happen in the world. I feel that it is a movie that can get lost and have fun. That is what the people need at this time”, expressed the quoted average.

“It’s something you can watch with your family, or your partner (…) it’s the kind of movie that makes you want to get on the sofa and lounge under a blanket and look at, because it is a thriller that is fun and suspenseful“ he said.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XgsxzehrTdE(/embed)