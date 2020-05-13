Dakota Fanning is accused of “whitewashing” for playing a muslim in Ethiopia

The public is offended by any decision taken by the film industry which is the bread of every day and permeates the social networks with comments of users dissatisfied with what is happening around the films. One of the most controversial in this context was when it was announced that actress Halle Bailey would be charged with impersonating The little Mermaid she being an actress of color. Now on this same line which is not in accordance with the decisions of the cast of a movie, Dakota Fanning was accused of whitewashing for being the protagonist of the tape Sweetness in the Belly.

Through social networks, the actress is also known for its endless number of movies as Small great friends or the War of The Worlds – 85%, was accused by users of the Internet to promote the whitewashingsince , in accordance with such comments, its important role should be played by a woman of color. The whitewahsing refers to put an actors or models skin colour white to play characters that should be interpreted by actors different due to the ethnicity of the character. This trend has been quite marked in the past several decades of american cinema.

In the tape Swwtness in the Bellyby which Dakota is being accused of whitewashingthe actress will be a girl, a refugee stranded in Africa by their parents and raised as a muslim and all of the comments stated that a little girl from Ethiopia could not be white. Some comments said:

Today is the day in which celebrities are losing their head? Scarlett Johansson defends Woody Allen and Dakota Fanning will play a woman from Ethiopia white. What I’m forgetting to mention someone else in this tweet?

Is today the day that celebs are losing their minds? Scarlett Johansson is defending Woody Allen and Dakota Fanning is playing a White Ethiopian. Am I missing anybody else from this tweet? pic.twitter.com/VhtiCuPzYZ — Blood In The Water (@mandawhatwhat) September 4, 2019

Am I in the Matrix?

How many muslim actors talented there is and decided to choose Dakota Fanning? And how to interpret a woman from Ethiopia?

so many talented Muslim actors out there and you cast… Dakota Fanning???????????????????? and to play an ETHIOPIAN?????????????? I BEG YOUR PARDON??????????????? https://t.co/XAgs6y2G98 — Muhammad Butt (@muhammadbutt) September 4, 2019

You know, the Hollywood execs who gave the green light to this film, thought it was intelligent, progressive, and that having a white woman portraying a refugee muslim (with which they could identify) was a bold choice. Hahaha.

you know the Hollywood execs who greenlit this movie thought this was smart, progressive, and that having a white woman play a Muslim refugee (they could relate to) was a bold choice Lol. https://t.co/bw2wN7K1it — Zaron Burnett III (@Zaron3) September 4, 2019

In the face of these criticisms the actress has had to make use of the stories in Instagram to clarify why it was selected for that role and exactly whom you interpret it. In addition, he stressed that the film was in part recorded in Ethiopia, is led by a man of that place and has within its deal to many women of the region. Added the great privileged it meant to her to be a part of this film as that is how the meaning of family can be found in communities that you choose:

Just to clarify. In the new film of which I am part, does not interpret to an ethiopian woman. I play a british woman, abandoned by her parents at seven years of age in Africa and raised muslim. My character, Lilly, are traveling to Ethiopia, and is caught up in the outbreak of the civil war. Later sent “home” to England, a place that is original but has never known.

Other films that have been branded to promote the whitewashing are The night Watchman Of the Future: Ghost In The Shell – 44% having Scarlett Johansson as the protagonist as many fans argued that it had to be a actress asian who was in the front of the cast. The Lone Ranger – 31% by the inclusion of Johnny Depp as the indian Bull. Emma Stone for their participation in the film Under The Same Sky – 19% in which he plays an Air Force pilot and in the book in which is based the film described it as a pilot source of asian and hawaiian.

For his part, once cleared up the case of Sweetness in the Belly, it is known that the tape is directed by Zeresenay Berhane Meharibased on the novel of the same name Camilla Gibb and will have its world premiere at the International Film Festival of Toronto, 2019.

