Dakota and Elle Fanning will act together in ‘The Nightingale’

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images



Sisters Dakota and Elle Fanning are known for their long paths as actresses in Hollywood. Both started in the world of cinema since they were very small.

Getty Images



In the particular case of the Dakota, from the age of seven he made his debut, when he gave life to the character of Lucy in the movie I Am Sam.

In that same movie, Elle (who is 4 years younger than Dakota) participated in the recording of the scenes in which Lucy was smaller.

Instagram

Although you could say that that was his debut, it was not until the year 2005 that Elle really officially launched her career as an actress.

Despite engaging in the same thing, and the possible comparisons to which they are subject for being sisters, Dakota and Elle Fanning are still being very well.

Instagram

So much so, that the same Elle has confessed on several occasions how much he’d like to share a scene with Dakota. According to her, I Am Sam does not count, because it was very small to remember the details of shooting:

In the movie I Am Sam I played it (the character of Dakota), so technically we do not act together.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images



But now, after several years, the dream will become reality, and Elle will star in with her sister in a movie.

The project will be the film adaptation of the novel The Nightingale.

Charles Eshelman/Getty Images



In this movie, Elle and Dakota will bring to life the sisters Vianne and Isabelle, who live in France at the beginning of the Second World War. the plot revolves around their efforts to survive in that context to be chaotic.

Elle was very excited for their collaboration and recounted the details in an interview with koimoi:

My sister knows me better than anyone else (…) Is a dynamic so unique and special (…) Dakota and is the closest person to me.”

Getty Images



However, the sisters will have to wait a little longer to be able to work together, since the shooting of the film had to be cancelled due to the pandemic caused by a coronavirus. Elle delved into this:

We were about to record when this all happened and we had to put it on pause.

Getty Images



Although it still miss time to see the sisters Fanning in the film, it will surely be a pleasant experience for them and for the fans.

You will not want to miss these notes on brothers famous: