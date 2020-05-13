‘Crisis on infinite earths’: First official image of the superheroes gathered – News series

And also revealed the synopsis of the first three episodes.

We are already to a few days of the premiere of Crisis on infinite earths, the event Arrowverse that promises to be epic both for the plot of multi realities that will be addressed, as well as the return of several of the performers that have left their mark with their characters of DC along the history. Now we can take a look at the superhero and villain together in a single image, as finally revealed the official poster of the event.

But are not all of the news, since that also came the synopsis of three of the five episodes that make up the event; the first reads as follows: “The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett) sent to Harbinger (Audrey Marie Anderson) to bring together the greatest heroes of the world – Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), The Flash (Grant Gustin), Green Arrow (Stephen Amell), Batwoman (Ruby Rose), White Canary (Caity Lotz), The Atom (Brandon Routh) and Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) – in preparation for the impending crisis. With their worlds in imminent danger, the heroes are preparing for battle while J onn (David Harewood) and Alex (Chyler Leigh) recruit Lena (Katie McGrath) to help them find a way to save the people of Earth-38.”

While in the second you will see the guest stars Tom Welling, Erica Durance, and Kevin Conroy: “The group uses the invention of Ray for tracking new recruits and help save the universe. The Monitor sends to Iris (Candice Patton), Clark (the Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) in search of a mysterious kryptonian, while Kate and Kara turns to look at Bruce Wayne (Kevin Conroy). In addition, Mia (Katherine McNamara) challenges Sara; Rory (Dominic Purcell) discovers a hidden talent and Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) comes back.”

In the third there will be a surprise from the past to Arrow and company: “Pariah (Tom Cavanagh) recruit Black Lightning (Cress Williams) to help stop the Anti-Monitor after Flash-90 (John Wesley Shipp) shares what he learned from his battle in Elseworlds. With the help of Black Lightning, Barry, Cisco (Carlos Valdes) and Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker) devised a plan that could save them all. Meanwhile, Iris has a sincere relationship with Ryan Choi (Osric Chau), and Oliver Queen and Diggle (David Ramsey) returning to an old familiar land.”

Crisis on infinite earths it was premiered on 8th of December with Supergirl; a day, then continues with Batwoman and the 10 of December is the turn of Flash. After this there will be a break for a vacation and the event will resume on January 14 with Arrow, and will conclude with Legends of Tomorrow the same day.