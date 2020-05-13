Combat full, Ronda Rousey vs. Nikki Bella

Few are the occasions in which WWE makes public a combat full on their official Youtube channel, it has WWE Network. But even fewer are the occasions in which you can enjoy in open combat full to a few days after disputed and this is the case of the fight that Ronda Rousey and Nikki Bella fought the 28th of October in WWE Evolution, held in Uniondale (New York), and the World Sports comes to you from giving a good account from several weeks ago as we were as the only means of Spanish invited by WWE to the event.

Ronda Rousey put her title on the line against a Nikki Bella that had turned against her just a few days before, on Raw, and now he had to solve the “ambush” that the Bellas (Nikki and Brie) were prepared. Without further delay, we leave the combat entirely so that you can see the entire show of the best sports entertainment for yourselves.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-7sYq2eo8dc(/embed)

Ronda Rousey retained the title female of Monday Night Raw and it’s still showing as the true brute force, “the woman more net on the planet2 as he likes to carry in her t-shirt. After re-face in repeatedly to Nikki Bella on the tour that has brought them to Europe last week (and have won in each and every one of their encounters) Round has moved on and is looking forward to Survivor Series and Becky Lynch face-to-face. Champion Raw vs. champion of Smackdown Live, a show that, although there will be titles in game, you can not miss.

Everything that happens will tell in the Sporting World and Planet Wrestling.