Christina Aguilera reveals the dark side of the music industry | People and Celebrity

Christina Aguilera has 37 years, has sold 58 million albums, has five Grammy awards and a star on the Walk of Fame, but his life takes the shine of the star of the song that has become and the dark side of a girl that grew up in a chaotic home, and in an industry where there were too many wolves to an adolescent to whom fame came at an early age. Well at least what feels and reminds her that she is now a mother of two sons, Max of 11 years, and Summer of five.

The artist, who was born in Staten Island, New York, began to sing and act since she was a child, first in theater productions and television programs to discover talents, after in that factory of stars in that became a program, the Disney Channel Mickey Mouse Clubfor the that have passed other figures such as Britney Spears, Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake or Ryan Gosling. All of them knew fame at an age too early and each one has managed to your way, but all of them were shaken in any way by that hurricane that came to their lives without even imagining it.

Christina released her first single disc, Genie in a bottlein 1999 and came to be number 1 in the charts in nine countries, but it was the album Stripped (2002) which gave a twist to his career. It was then when he was able to take control of the lyrics of their songs, the image I wanted to project and the production of his own career. Has left behind his image as a pop princess of the early years and has consciously opted for a look in platinum blonde that is empowering.

In an interview published recently in The Sunday Times remember its early days, and it is decided not to be silent about his earlier life. Grew up in New Jersey next to her little sister Rachel in a house that she describes as “chaotic”. His mother dedicated herself to music and her father was a sergeant in the army of the united States. It was also violent. The singer recalls how, on one occasion they had ran out of his house in the middle of the night and how her mother drove for seven hours to get to his grandmother’s house in Pittsburg because they feared for their lives.







Christina Aguilera with her boyfriend, Matthew Rutler, and her two children, Summer and Max in a premiere on October 6 in Los Angeles. GtresOnline

“It was a situation terrifying, and I wanted to get away from the chaos as much as possible,” Aguilera says. His step by the factory Disney was the first step that allowed him to escape that environment, but there were still shadows to overcome. “In this business there are many wolves,” says Aguilera. “I found older men who had other intentions. When you are a young woman in a business with rules male you’re going to see the dark side of things and how to speak to the men from the women, as they were talking about my breasts,” recalls now, the artist of international success.

“If I could look at now that little girl that I was, the embrace it and say to him that not all men are the same”, he continues. “When people accept these behaviors by saying: ‘you Already know, men are like that’, I dislike. Because I feel that the men should be accountable for that.” And he adds: “I Saw my mother many times in positions of weakness, and very dominated. That was one of my decisions as a woman, I never feel helpless in the face of a man”.

That time was back and now his job is identified by its capacity for reinvention and for songs in which their lyrics speak of love, of your childhood, self-esteem, the sexuallidad, feminism, and the empowerment of women. That has achieved the success not is questionable, who knows what prime is, either. But in the same interview, he reflects on how difficult it is to be a star, get off the stage and fulfilled as a mother. “The stage is my home and always will be. But now we do a tour is crazy. I always wonder how do those who have small children. They need their schedules, their routines, their structure. Lose a scenario, go home and read them a story at bedtime is definitely too much,” says the singer.

But, he adds, Who am I to complain? I do what I love, I’m in control of my creations…, in the end, this is freedom,” he reflects. Their children are back out on the conversation because she is worried about how it may affect their children a life of privilege: “My children are not going to have the same difficulties that I had when I was growing up, and God forbid, but they are being raised in an environment in which I did not grow up and with that comes the fear of having to make sure that they appreciate what they have.” Aguilera says that’s why he likes that their children may know what it does, “that they may know the effort that needs to be done, and that his mother has to work to get what we have.” The artist participates in the food program and assures that speaks of that, with their two children: “I tell you that there are children who do not have toys, children raised in shelters that have had to escape as I, obviously, do that when I have the appropriate age. And I also tell them to donate some of their toys and accompany me to the places that we take them”.

He has had to learn by the way how to manage your career and your personal relationships but Christina Aguilera, now, recognizes the best of growing older: “A deep sense of accept yourself”.