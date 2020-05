Christina Aguilera returns to the CDMX to give concert

One of the voices most emblematic of the past decades comes to our country. After 18 years of age Christina Aguilera in the CDMX will give a concert at the Palace of Sports that you can not miss, also a composer, announced in their social networks:

MEXICOOOOOOOO!!!!!! It’s official… I’m bringing #TheXTour your way! 🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽 You can get your tickets next week. Pre-sale Sept 18th and 19th. On sale Sept 20th. Let’s do this! 🖤 pic.twitter.com/EcVe9txzQt — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) September 13, 2019

The pre-sale for cardholders will be the next 18 and 19 September, so after the party you save your cents, if you want to see the singer and songwriter interpret the there of his tour “The X Tour”, after having a residence in Las Vegas and even given chance to be a judge on a reality show for musical talents.

The concert of the singer of “Genius Released”, “My reflection”, “Candy Man”, “Dirty”, to mention a few themes that made it famous will happen on the 7th of December, 2019 in the Palace of Sports. In addition to singer Christina Aguilera showed her gifts as an actress and dancer alongside Cher in the musical “Burlesque” it had a wide reception of the critics but from the fans.

It is expected that the prices of Christina Aguilera in the CDMX prowl around among the 967, 4, 431 pesos (more fees), so now you know give yourself a chance to see live to those voices that we got to dance in 2000.

Where: Palace of Sports

When: December 7, 2019

How much: expected prices of 967, 4, 431 pesos