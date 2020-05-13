Christina Aguilera returns to Mexico

AGENCIES

City of Mexico

Christina Aguilera to return to Mexico after 18 years of absence, as part of her tour The X. MEXICOOOOOOOO !!!!!! It’s official … I Bring you #TheXTour! You can get your tickets the next week, I wrote the interpreter in their social networks.

Your first stop on the national territory, be the 3 of December in the Auditorium Citibanamex of Monterrey, the 5 is present at the Telmex Auditorium in Guadalajara, and 7 in the Palace of Sports of City of Mexico.

These concerts will be then that the singer-songwriter, a winner of six Grammy awards, and with five simple Not. 1 in Billboard Hot 100, the conclusion of their exclusive residence in Las Vegas and offers some shows in Europe.

The last time Christina visited the country was in 2001, when it is present in the National Auditorium of the City of Mexico as part of My Reflection Tour with the promotion in Latinoamrica their album in English My reflection (2000).