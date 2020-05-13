Christina Aguilera released a new song

The great Christina Aguilera, remembered for songs like ‘Genie in a bottle’ or ‘Dirrty’, appeared a few weeks ago in London, during the fashion week in that city, to dazzle his fans and critics alike. In addition, the singer is readying the details for your next tour in Europe and Mexico.

Just a few days ago it was revealed that Aguilera would return to take part in the film, although you won’t see it acting. And is that her new single, ‘Haunted heart’, is part of the new animated movie ‘Los locos Addams’.

CHRISTINA AGUILERA DAZZLED ALL IN LONDON

In this way, the star lends his voice again to the issue of a production that is lively, then you do this 21 years ago with the song ‘Reflection’ for ‘Mulan’, the remembered film from Disney.

The announcement of this new song made it’s own Christina Aguilera through its account of Instagram, where he shared a short clip of topic, and accompanied with a text in which he said “we All know that Halloween is my favorite time of the year.”

‘Haunted heart’ is now available on various streaming platforms, and features a video lyric that you can enjoy here:

What do you think of this new work of Christina Aguilera?