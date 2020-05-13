Christina Aguilera presented “Fall On Me” – ElSol.com.ar – Journal of Mendoza, Argentina

Christina Aguilera has returned to join A Great Big World, the duo made up of singers and songwriters Ian Axel and Chad King, to launch the new hit, “Fall On Me”.

The first work together dates back to 2013, when the interpreter, and the duo recorded “To say something”, a ballad that had 500 million views on YouTube.

The second meeting took place on a slow fire. First, with the live presentation and on-stage at the American Music Awards, 2019. Now, with the official video of this “Fall On Me”.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ALYfY3py8QU(/embed)