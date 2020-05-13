Christina Aguilera on Instagram conquest with an impressive outfit of princess dress Disney brand fashion trend | Fall on me | Insta | Fashion 2020 | Looks | photo gallery | Fashion-and-beauty

Christina Aguilera never ceases to amaze us at this time has been in charge of look all a princess, and we remember those moments in which we wanted to live in Disney.

And is that, this time, the singer just posing as a princess in the garden, with a look that has us captivated and in love from head to toe. It seems out of a fairy tale.

To celebrate the Valentine’s day, the artist has done no more than pose the most romantic that could be.

The outfit is composed by a regal white dress with applications of color between pink and yellow, simulating a kind of forest of flowers along the wide skirt of your garment.

The upper part of the dress is composed by a large number of layers that simulate fringe on top, the colors remain. Although it has no definition in the waist, the dress falls from the chest to the ground in a huge skirt with a print of trees in pink color.

With an environment full of roses, Christina Aguilera has given us the dress more romantic of all of you in this February. Check out more photos in our photo gallery.