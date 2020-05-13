Christina Aguilera launches the song ‘Haunted Heart’ this Friday | Music

Christina Aguilera it takes more than two decades in the music industry. The artist began his career being just a teenager who had just come out of the factory Disney. In fact, one of his first musical works was to put voice to the original song Reflection of Mulan in their English version.

Well, now, 20 years later, the singer once again put his voice to one of the songs from the soundtrack of the animated film The Addams Family. What’s best of all? That will be out this Friday.

Has been the own Xtina who has announced through social networks the name of the song and the date of departure: “My new song, Haunted Heart, for the animated film The Addams Family comes out this Friday. I’m super excited to be a part of this iconic family creepy and miesteriosa”.

This is not the first song that comes out of the film, the last Friday 13 of September, it came to light the subject My Family. Performed by MIgos, Karol G, Rock Mafia, and Snoop Dogg, sum more than one hundred thousand reproductions.

The Addams family will premiere on the 11th of October and is the big bet animated Metro Golden Mayer. In the tape we will come back to discover one of the families the more fun of the history of cinema.

So that the wait more bearable, this Friday we will hear the single of Christina Aguilera.