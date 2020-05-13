Christina Aguilera announces concerts in Mexico after 18 years of absence

The singer Christina Aguilera announced three concerts in Mexico, as part of his last world tour, after nearly two decades of not stepping on the country.

“¡Mexico! It’s official. I’m bringing back ‘The X-Tour’ to you. You can get your tickets on pre-sale on the 18th and 19th of September. On sale September 20. Let’s do it!”, reported the new yorker on Twitter. The interpreter will be presented December 3 in the Auditorium Citibanamex in Monterrey, on the 5th of December at the Auditorio Telmex in Guadalajara and on the 7th of December at the Sports Palace in Mexico City. “Christina added these three dates to their tour, bringing hits like ‘Dirrty’, ‘Genie in a Bottle’, ‘Ain’t No Other Man’, ‘Fighter’ and more fan favorites, as well as issues of their acclaimed studio album, 2018, ‘Liberation’”, reported the company Ocesa said in a statement. The last time the artist visited the country was 18 years ago, after the release of his album “My Reflection”, the second of his career and the first in Spanish. “This is one of the returns most expected in the country, since his last concert in the City of Mexico was in 2001, so this round of concerts will mark his reunion with his fans mexicans,” said the newsletter. On this occasion, the singer-songwriter is promoting her eighth album, “Liberation”, which includes topics such as “Accelerate”, “Twice”, “Fall in Line” and “Like I Do”, in which he collaborates with artists such as Demi Lovato, and rapper Gold Link and 2 Chainz. The u.s. also celebrates 20 years of musical career after his debut in the Mickey Mouse Club and its role in the soundtrack of “Mulan”. In 1999 he took off with his debut album of the same name, which has sold over 14 million units and includes topics such as “What a girl wants”, “I turn to you” and “come on over baby (All I want is you)”. Throughout her career, Aguilera has won six Grammy awards, has sold more than 43 million albums worldwide and has placed five singles in the first place of the Billboard Hot 100. In addition, he has received a star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood and has been the only artist who before the age of 30 was included in the list of Rolling Stone magazine of the 100 best singers of all time. Story: Efe/Image: Efe and Clasos

