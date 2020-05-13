Carmen Electra and Fergie fired in 2008 in the Las Vegas | News

Actress Carmen Electra and her great friend, the singer of the Black Eyes Peas, Fergie received the new year in a well-known local Las Vegas. Fergie, who is getting married this month with her fiancé, Josh Duhamel, are marked on this special night, a number that left all the guests at the event with the mouth open. After the performance Fergie stayed all night beside her future husband with whom he has four years of intense courtship. Carmen Electra on his part nor is separated from her boyfriend, guitarist Rob Patterson, with whom he committed last April and they are expected to marry this year. Others who decided to celebrate new years Eve in the city of the game were the other known faces like Ashlee Simpson and her boyfriend, Pete Wentz, Jesse McCartney and Mena Sullivan.